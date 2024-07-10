PCB sack Razzaq, Wahab from selection committee after T20 Word Cup debacle

Lahore, July 10 (IANS) Following a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz have been sacked from their positions in Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) selection committee.

Razzaq was a part of the men’s and women's selection committee, while Wahab was a selector of the men's team.

The PCB in a statement confirmed that "they have notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup".

The statement from PCB comes after Pakistan's early departure from the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 where they exited after the Group Stage, including losses against USA and India.

Wahab earlier served as the chief selector before being reinstated as one of the seven members of the men's selection committee in March this year. The former fast bowler had also travelled with the Pakistan side to the T20 World Cup as senior team manager.

Pakistan have further confirmed the restructuring of the selection committee and will "provide further updates on the composition in due course".

Over the last four years, the PCB has had six top selectors -- Wahab, Mohammad Wasim, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Haroon Rashid, and Misbah-ul-Haq, all of whom had brief tenures.

