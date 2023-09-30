Pavilion End at Trent Bridge renamed in honour of Stuart Broad

Nottingham, Sep 30 (IANS) The Pavilion End at Trent Bridge is set to be renamed in honour of legendary England fast-bowler Stuart Broad. The former right-arm pacer retired from international cricket after this year’s Ashes series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Overall, Broad has 604 Test scalps – the fifth most in the format’s history, behind only Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson and Anil Kumble. He also took the sole Test hat-trick to have been taken at Trent Bridge, against India in 2011, and the best bowling figures in the venue's near 200-year history – 8/15 against Australia in 2015.

"When I first visited Trent Bridge, as a kid with dreams of pulling on the Nottinghamshire and England jerseys, I could never have imagined I'd be fortunate enough to enjoy so many memorable moments in the game."

"It's a bit surreal to think that part of the ground where I fell in love with cricket will now bear my name. Playing for Notts has meant so much to me, and I've been so grateful that, wherever my career has taken me, I've always been able to come home to Trent Bridge. As someone who is Nottingham born and bred, this is an incredibly proud moment for myself and my family," said Broad in a statement.

Broad took 190 wickets in 43 appearances for county and country at his home ground. Across his career, he claimed 1,268 senior scalps. Apart from being an Ashes winner four times, Broad was also a member of England’s 2010 T20 World Cup winning side and won the 2010 County Championship, 2022 Division Two title and two one-day finals with Nottinghamshire.

"Stuart's achievements at the highest level are quite remarkable – it's highly unlikely we'll ever see another English bowler match his record over the past 15 years, let alone one from within our county's borders."

"Throughout that time, Stuart has been the perfect ambassador for Nottinghamshire – not just through his deeds with the ball, but also through his unstinting commitment to the cause for his county and his continued championing of Trent Bridge on the world stage."

"It feels only fitting that the end of his home ground where he recorded some of his greatest achievements will now serve as a permanent honour to his cricketing career," said Nottinghamshire Chairman Andy Hunt.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.