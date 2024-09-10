Patna DM orders probe into major lapse in Nitish Kumar's security

Patna, Sep 10 (IANS) After a welcome gate collapsed in front of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade in Belchi block here, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The District Magistrate also expressed his anger over the lapses in the installation of the welcome gate.

A letter has been sent to the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of the Barh subdivision instructing them to investigate the incident thoroughly and submit a report within 24 hours.

"That incident was a serious lapse and needed a thorough investigation. We have instructed the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to conduct a joint investigation and submit a report within 24 hours," Singh said.

The mishap occurred in the Barh subdivision, where the Chief Minister inaugurated a new Block Development and Circle office.

When Nitish Kumar was returning, a makeshift gate collapsed in front of his convoy, creating panic among the officials and others at the spot.

This incident has highlighted concerns over safety protocols at public events, especially those involving high-profile figures like the Chief Minister. The investigation ordered by the district magistrate is expected to clarify the circumstances leading to the gate's collapse and address any negligence that may have occurred.

Even after this incident, the Chief Minister continued with his scheduled visits.

On Monday, the Chief Minister visited the Belchi block as part of a broader tour across the state, where he inaugurated and inspected several key infrastructure projects.

The Chief Minister inspected the ongoing construction of a major bridge on the Ganga River, which is expected to improve the connectivity in the region.

He also inspected Bakhtiyarpur Mokama's four-lane road and Maranchi Primary Health Centre.

His visit highlights the Bihar government's continued focus on infrastructure development in flood-prone areas, particularly the Mokama region.

Last month, a man sent an e-mail threatening to blow up the Chief Minister's office here, after which the accused was arrested.

