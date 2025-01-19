Pat Rafter named new vice captain for Team World at Laver Cup

San Francisco, Jan 19 (IANS) Australian tennis legend and former World No.1 Pat Rafter has been selected for the role of Team World Vice Captain for the Laver Cup, joining forces with Captain Andre Agassi.

Rafter will take over from American Patrick McEnroe who has been Vice Captain of Team World since the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague in 2017.

"Rafter, a two-time US Open Champion, will debut in his new position at the eighth edition of the tournament, taking place at San Francisco’s iconic Chase Center from September 19-21," Laver Cup said in a statement.

As a player, the Australian icon was a fixture in the game’s upper echelon during his career, highlighted by his consecutive US Open titles in 1997 and 1998. He also reached the Wimbledon final in 2000 and 2001 and was World No.1 in 1999.

"I’m looking forward to dipping my toe back in the professional game and working alongside Andre – on the same side of the net this time! We go back a long way and though he was one of my biggest rivals, I have nothing but respect for him. It’ll be great to re-connect, get to know the players, and hopefully inspire the current generation of champions," he said in a statement shared by Laver Cup.

Agassi, who will lead Team World for the first time this year, expressed his enthusiasm for Rafter’s addition, saying, "Pat’s experience, leadership and character make him the perfect fit for this role. His legacy speaks for itself and I know the players, and I, will benefit tremendously from his insights and demeanor. Together we will be focused on building a strong and committed team with the goal to win in San Francisco."

The Laver Cup pits six of the best men’s players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the World over three days of intense team competition. Each team is captained by a legend of the sport.

