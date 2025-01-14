Pashupati Paras meets Lalu Prasad Yadav on Makar Sankranti

Patna, Jan 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras paid a visit to Rabri Devi’s residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna on Tuesday evening. Paras was accompanied by his son and nephew, Prince Raj, a former Member of Parliament.

The meeting, which took place in the evening, sparked interest as Pashupati Paras, a key figure in Bihar's political landscape, reached the residence of RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav to offer his greetings and discuss matters of mutual interest. Pashupati Paras had a conversation with Lalu Prasad Yadav for about half an hour.

According to reports, Pashupati Paras invited Lalu Prasad Yadav to attend his Makar Sankranti Dahi-Chura feast, which is scheduled to take place the following day. It is expected that Lalu Prasad Yadav will attend the feast organised by Pashupati Paras on January 15. The feast will be held at Kautilya Nagar, near the Veterinary Boys Hostel in MLA Colony, Patna, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Though Makar Sankranti officially falls on January 14, some people, including Pashupati Paras, are celebrating it on January 15 due to the festival coinciding with Tuesday.

The RLJP has also extended invitations to the media to attend the feast, which is seen as a significant social and political event.

Shravan Kumar, the RLJP National Spokesperson, emphasised the importance of the event, urging people to join the Dahi-Chura celebration and show support for the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party.

Earlier in the day, Lalu Prasad Yadav hosted a Dahi-Chuda feast at Rabri Devi’s residence on 10 Circular Road. This year’s event, like last year’s, is limited to a select group of leaders who were invited to the residence of Rabri Devi. Preparations for this iconic feast began two days in advance, and as Tuesday morning unfolded, prominent invitees arrived on the occasion.

The Dahi-Chura feast is more than festive gatherings; it is a symbolic event where alliances are displayed, messages are conveyed, and subtle political strategies are executed.

