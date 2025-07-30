Parthiv Patel, Siddhant Sharma, Priyansh Arya unveil Outer Delhi Warriors DPL season 2 jersey

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Outer Delhi Warriors introduced the next step with their official association with franchise members Priyansh Arya, Suyash Sharma, Captain Siddhant Sharma and team Mentor Parthiv Patel.

The Outer Delhi Warriors mentor, captain and squad players were seen unveiling Outer Delhi Warriors official Jersey announcing their confident colors, the franchise will don in upcoming August Calendar of Delhi Premier League Season 2 campaign.

The official attire and colors of the Outer Delhi Warriors jersey seemed to impress the Delhi circuit, as Parthiv, Priyansh and Suyash joined in to share a few words on the official commemoration of jersey being a new identity. The official team kit has been introduced as a major introduction that will shape the Outer Delhi Warriors communication with the NCR audience in the coming days.

Parthiv Patel, the former Indian professional cricketer and wicketkeeper-batsman who represented the Indian national team in all formats of the game shared, “Beyond just our team's colors this jersey symbolizes the will to fight for each and every warrior who dons it. The aspirations of outer Delhi will be carried by our young stars such as Suyash Sharma and Priyansh Arya when they take the field in these colors. The design effectively conveys our aggressive style of playing Twenty20 cricket.”

Priyansh Arya, the 24-year-old Indian left-handed opening batter known for his explosive hitting, particularly in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also shares, "Wearing this jersey and representing the Outer Delhi Warriors will make me very happy. I am experiencing a rush of pride and accountability and I am wanting to put it on soon. This season this jersey will see some memorable moments and I’m excited to help the team win. The design is everything a cricket player could want, modern yet respectful of the Delhi heritage

The Outer Delhi Warriors are preparing well and committed for their Delhi Premier League Season 2 debut. The team officials are confident that the new jersey is fated to bring good fortunes for the current lineup. Under the guidance of Parthiv Patel as franchise mentor the Outer Delhi Warriors are establishing themselves as strong title contenders with the addition of T20 players like Suyash Sharma and Priyansh Arya. When the Delhi Premier League Season 2 gets underway, supporters can anticipate seeing the Warriors in their new uniforms as they compete for the DPL championship title.

