To part ways with coach after just two league matches is unprecedented: Ten Hag

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Erik ten Hag has admitted he was caught off guard by Bayer Leverkusen’s decision to sack him just two games into the Bundesliga season, saying the club’s leadership lacked faith in his ability.

The Dutchman was shown the door on Monday following a 2-1 defeat to TSG Hoffenheim in their season opener and a 3-3 draw against 10-man Werder Bremen over the weekend.

Ten Hag had only just returned to management after a spell on the sidelines following his dismissal from Manchester United in October last year. He took over at Leverkusen in May on a two-year deal, stepping in after Xabi Alonso departed to take charge at Real Madrid.

"The decision by Bayer Leverkusen's management this morning to put me on a leave of absence came as a complete surprise. To part ways with a coach after just two league matches is unprecedented," Ten Hag said in a statement posted by his agency on social media on Monday.

Under Alonso, Leverkusen enjoyed a historic 2023–24 campaign, clinching their maiden Bundesliga title without a single defeat, lifting the German Cup, and reaching the Europa League final.

However, Ten Hag inherited a very different squad. A major summer overhaul saw the departures of key figures including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Granit Xhaka and Amine Adli - leaving the Dutchman with a steep challenge in trying to sustain the club’s recent success.

"Building a new, cohesive team is a careful process that requires both time and trust ...," Ten Hag said. "I started this job with full conviction and energy, but unfortunately the management was not willing to grant me the time and trust I needed, which I deeply regret. I feel this was never a relationship based on mutual trust."

Ten Hag's most successful stint came at Ajax Amsterdam, where he coached from 2018 to 2022, winning three Eredivisie titles and taking the club to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

"Clubs that placed their trust in me have been rewarded with success and silverware," he added.

