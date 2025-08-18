Parliament approves Indian Ports Bill 2025

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved the Indian Ports Bill 2025, which aims to consolidate laws related to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business, and ensure optimum utilisation of India’s coastline.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 12, and now, with the approval of both the Houses of Parliament coming through, it will be sent to the President of India for her assent.

The Bill was moved in the Upper House by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, amid a ruckus by the opposition over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The minister said that the bill aims to establish and empower State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports, besides the establishment of the Maritime State Development Council for fostering structured growth and development of the port sector.

The bill provides for the management of pollution, disaster, emergencies, security, safety, navigation, and data at ports; ensure compliance with India’s obligations under international instruments to which it is a party; take measures for the conservation of ports; provide for adjudicatory mechanisms for the redressal of port-related disputes and address matters connected therewith, Sonowal further explained.

The bill replaces outdated provisions of the British-era Indian Ports Act, 1908, with modern and contemporary regulations. It aims to simplify port procedures and digitalise operations to enhance ease of doing business.

The legislation also emphasises sustainability, incorporating green initiatives, pollution control, and disaster management protocols for sustainable port development. Furthermore, it seeks to improve port competitiveness through transparent tariff policies and better investment frameworks, while ensuring uniform safety standards and planning across all Indian ports.

The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, will reduce logistics costs by speeding up cargo movement and enhancing connectivity. The bill is also expected to generate significant employment opportunities in port operations, logistics, warehousing, and allied industries.

Additionally, the bill outlines strict anti-pollution measures and eco-friendly port practices, contributing to a cleaner environment. Exporters and MSMEs will benefit from streamlined procedures and improved infrastructure, reducing bottlenecks and facilitating smoother operations, according to an official statement.

