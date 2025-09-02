Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib celebrated with zeal in Canada, Indian envoy highlights harmony teachings

Ottawa, Sep 2 (IANS) A Nagar Kirtan was organised by Shri Guru Ravidass Sabha in Canada's Montreal to celebrate the 421st Parkash Purab of Shri Guru Granth Sahib, which was attended by several Indian origin people residing there.

The Parkash Purab of the Guru Granth Sahib celebrates the day the sacred scripture was first installed in 1604, marking its inauguration as the Adi Granth at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

India's Acting High Commissioner to Canada, Chinmoy Naik, attended the celebrations and highlighted the teachings of community unity and harmony.

In a post shared on X, Indian High Commission in Canada stated, "Attending the 17th Nagar Kirtan organised on Aug 31 by Shri Guru Ravidass Sabha in Montreal, to celebrate the 421 st Parkash Purab of Shri Guru Granth Sahib ji, Acting HC Chinmoy Naik highlighted its teachings of community unity and harmony and of practicing humility, compassion and seva in our daily lives."

The event featured traditional prayers, kirtan, and a sense of community that united numerous devotees.

Every year, people in large numbers attend the Nagar Kirtan event organised by Shri Guru Ravidass Sabha in Montreal.

This comes a day after the Indian mission in Ottawa, in collaboration with Om Media Group, organised the Ganesh Utsav Celebrations, highlighting Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage through performances, tourism showcases, art & craft workshops, and stalls promoting handlooms, handicrafts, and traditional cuisine.

"First Secretary Mr. Tarun Kumar participated in the Ganesh Utsav celebrations organised by Om Media Group with the support of Indian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, on 30 August 2025. The two-day event highlighted Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage through performances, tourism showcases, art & craft workshops, and stalls promoting handlooms, handicrafts, and traditional cuisine," Indian High Commission in Ottawa posted on X.

