Paris Paralympics: Ten medals in sight, says Para-athletics head coach Satyanarayana

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) With the Paris Paralympics 2024 set to start on Wednesday, India's Para-athletics team is gearing up for a stellar performance, with high expectations to bring home 10 medals, including at least five gold. This ambitious target comes from Satyanarayana, the head coach of India's Para-athletics team, who is confident in their preparation and determination.

Speaking about the team's goals, Satyanarayana remarked, "In Tokyo, many of our athletes secured silver and bronze medals. Our focus this time is to convert those into gold. The training has been intense, and our athletes have shown incredible dedication. Most of them have already reached Paris to acclimatize to the conditions and continue their rigorous training."

The athletes expected to clinch gold for India include Sumit Antil (Men's Javelin F64), Mariyappan Thangavelu (Men’s High Jump T42), Deepthi Jeevanji (Women’s 400m T20), Sachin Khilari (Men’s Shot Put F46), Ekta Bhyan (Women’s Club Throw F52) and Simran Sharma (Women’s 200m T12).

With the Paris Paralympics starting on Wednesday, the Para-athletics events will be held from August 30 to September 8 at the iconic Stade de France.

India has so far won 18 medals in the Paralympics including four gold, nine silver and five bronze.

In Tokyo three years ago, the Indian para-athletes bagged one gold, five silver and two bronze medals.

