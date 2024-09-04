Paris Paralympics: Nihal, Rudransh miss out on Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final

Chateauroux (France), Sep 4 (IANS) India's Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal failed to make it to the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final after finishing 19th and 22nd, respectively, in the qualifications here on Wednesday. Nihal finished with a total score of 522 while Rudransh accumulated 517 points in the 60-shot qualification round.

Earlier, Nihal failed to make the final of the Mixed 25m Pistol (SH1) after finishing 10th in the qualification.

Rudransh and Nihal both had settled for silver and bronze, respectively, in the Mixed 50m Pistol (SH1) at the Para-Shooting World Cup in March this year. The duo, along with Tokyo Paralympics medallist Singhraj Adhana, pocketed silver in the Mixed 50m Pistol team event.

Rudransh had spent months at his nearby home recuperating after he lost his left leg in a blast, believed to be caused by fireworks, at a wedding ceremony in 2015.

His rise in the sport started when his devoted parents suggested he should give it a try following a visit to a local shooting range in Bharatpur, a city in the northern state of Rajasthan.

India has so far won 21 medals overall in Paris, two more than it did at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021. India presently has three gold, eight silver, and ten bronze medals.

