Paris Olympics: Veteran commentator axed from panel over sexist remarks

Paris, July 29 (IANS) Commentator Bob Ballard has been removed from the commentary panel by broadcasters after the veteran made a sexist remark on air during a swimming event.

The Australia women’s 4x100m freestyle swimming relay team were on the way off the pool deck after winning the gold medal at their event, when Ballard, while commentating on Eurosport, said, "you know what women are like... hanging around, doing their make up."

Ballard has been a commentator for almost 40 years and has commented on many Olympic panels in sports like water polo, ice hockey, diving and swimming.

Co-commentator and British swimming champion Lizzie Simmonds labeled the comments as ‘outrageous’ which was laughed off by Bob.

Following the incident, Eurosport issued a statement confirming Ballard was axed from the commentary panel.

"During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect," read the statement.

Mollie O’Callaghan, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris and Shayna Jack were part of the four member team that secured Australia’s fourth straight gold medal in the event at the Olympics.

