Paris Olympics: Surfing events postponed due to bad weather
Paris, July 30 (IANS) Surfing competition at the Paris Olympics, scheduled for Tuesday, has also been called off due to bad weather conditions, the organisers said.
"The competition is OFF, 30/07/2024 7:00am GMT-10 with a color code of RED Technical delegates decision on color code tendencies for the next session is expected on 30/07/2024 at 17:45 GMT-10," it said.
The organisers also said an update for the next session will be made at 17:45 local time (Tahiti) on Tuesday.
"No competition on Tuesday July 30 in Tahiti due to poor weather conditions: 4m+ wave and very strong onshore wind," French Surfing Federation said in a statement.
