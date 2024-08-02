Paris Olympics: Rower Balraj Panwar places fifth in men’s singles sculls final D, finishes 23rd

Paris, Aug 2 (IANS) Indian rower Balraj Panwar's placed fifth in final D of the men's singles sculls, as a result, India's rowing campaign came to an end at the event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Panwar clocked 7:02.37 to rank fifth in final D and finished 23rd overall on his Olympic debut. His sixth-place finish semifinal C/D saw him advance to final D which is a classification event to seal his ranking from 19th to 24th.

He had two solid outings at the Games after finishing fourth in the first heat and second in the second repechage rounds but was eliminated from medal contention after finishing fifth in the quarterfinals with a time of 7:05.10.

The 25-year-old Army man, who took up the sport only four years ago, could not register India’s best finish in rowing at the Olympics. The record still belongs to the men’s lightweight double sculls duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who finished 11th at Tokyo 2020.

Panwar was fourth at the Asian Games last year, narrowly missing out on a podium finish. He obtained a Paris 2024 quota by winning a bronze medal at the Asian and Oceanian Rowing Olympic Qualification Regatta in Chungju, South Korea, in April this year.

