Paris Olympics: Nikhat Zareen beats Maxi Carina Kloetzer in opening round

Paris, July 28 (IANS) Nikhat Zareen (50 kg) secured a resounding victory with a 5-0 unanimous verdict against Germany's Maxi Carina Kloetzer in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

The bout against Kloetzer showcased Zareen’s tactical brilliance. From the first bell, she exhibited superior footwork, precise jabs, and a keen sense of timing, which left her opponent struggling to keep up as the judges’ gave 5-0 unanimous decision in Nikhat's favour.

A two-time world champion, Zareen missed out on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a narrow defeat to the legendary Mary Kom in the trials.

However, Zareen redoubled her efforts, proving her mettle on the international stage. Over the past few years, she has accumulated an impressive array of accolades, including two boxing world titles, a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, and a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

Zareen will now face the top-seeded Chinese boxer Wu Yu in the next round.

