Paris Olympics: 'My coaching days end here,' says Mathias Boe after Satwik-Chirag’s exit

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Mathias Boe, the coach of India badminton men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, has said his coaching days are over and won’t be continuing in coaching capacity anywhere else ‘for now at least’.

Boe’s comments came after Satwik and Chirag bowed out in the quarterfinals of men’s doubles event at the 2024 Paris Olympics after losing 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 to Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

“I know the feeling all too well myself. Pushing yourself to the limit everyday, to be in the best shape of your life, and then things doesn’t go as you would have hoped for. I know you guys are gutted, I know how much you wanted to bring a medal back to India, but this time it wasn’t meant to be.”

“But you have everything to be proud of, how hard you have worked in this Olympics camp, battling injuries, even taken injections to reduce the pain, that is dedication, that is passion and that is a lot of Heart. You have won so much over the past years and you are going to win so much more in the future.”

“For me, my coaching days ends here, I’m not going to continue in India or anywhere else, for now at least. I have spend too much time in a badminton hall and it’s also pretty stressful to be a coach, I’m a tired old man,” wrote Boe on his Instagram account.

Boe, the former Denmark badminton player, won a silver medal in the men’s doubles event in the 2012 London Olympics and has an All-England title too. He began his coaching stint with Satwik and Chirag before the Tokyo Olympics.

He also the thanked the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Badminton Association of India and GoSports Foundation for their support over the years. “Also a huge shout out to all my colleagues in Indian Badminton. Thank you for a lot of good memories and I wish you all the best. Jai Hind.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.