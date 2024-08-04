Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: TT gold helps China remain on top, India in 49th spot

Paris, Aug 3 (IANS) With Chen Meng claiming the gold medal in women's singles table tennis, China maintained their hold on the No.1 spot in the medals tally extending their total to 36 medals including 16 gold in the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris on Saturday. Besides 16 gold medals, China have won 11 silver and nine bronze medals

Chen, 30, second seed in the event, outclassed compatriot Sun 4-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9 and 11-6 at the South Paris Arena 4.

Hosts France also remained in the second spot adding medals from cycling, judo and swimming to their tally. France have 12 gold, 14 silver and 15 bronze medals for a total of 41 medals.

On the ninth day of competitions, Australia are in third place with 12 gold, seven silver and five bronze for a total of 24 medals. USA are placed fourth with 51 medals --11 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals while Great Britain are fifth with 10 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals for a total tally of 32.

With three bronze medals, India slipped to 48th position in the table.

Medal Tally:

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T

1) China 16 11 9 36

2) France 12 14 15 41

3)Australia 12 7 5 24

4) United States 11 20 20 51

5) Great Britain 10 10 12 32

49) India 0 0 3 3

