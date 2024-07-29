Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen beats Julien Carraggi in straight games; to face world no. 3 next

Paris, July 29 (IANS) India’s Lakshya Sen defeated Belgium’s Julien Carraggi 21-19, 21-14 in the men’s singles Group L encounter at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Earlier, Lakshya defeated Kevin Cordon of Guatemala in straight games 21-8, 22-20 which got deleted as Cordon withdrew from the tournament due to an elbow injury. The deletion meant that Lakshya's win over Kevin Cordon wouldn't count towards the standings and also meant that Lakshya would be the only player in the group to play an extra match.

Lakshya will next face world no. 3 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia on Wednesday in his final group stage match which will decide the pre-quarterfinals spot.

