Paris Olympics: 'It was a really good match, learned a lot from Axelsen', says Lakshya Sen after semifinal loss

Paris, Aug 4 (IANS) After failing to progress for the gold medal match in the Paris Olympics, Lakshya Sen termed it a good match against defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the men's singles semifinal here at La Chapelle Arena on Sunday.

Lakshya lost in straight games 20-22, 14-21 in a match that lasted for 54 minutes. The 22-year-old shuttler had three game points in the opening game while in the second game, he started with a dominating 7-0 lead but failed to pull things in his favour as India's dream of maiden Olympic gold in badminton faded away.

However, Lakshya still has the chance to end his campaign on a high as he will take on Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match on Monday. He is the only Indian shuttler alive in the quadrennial event.

"I got a good start then I was just trying to play the same game. I was trying to be very very passive in the second game after having a good lead. If I had attacked a bit more, I would have had my chances. After he got back into the game, it was difficult for me," Lakshya said after his match.

"It was a really good match, I've learned a lot from him. At times, we had trained together," he added.

Reflecting on his big lead in the second game before Axelsen unleashed his burst to take the match, Lakshya said, "I think both (sides) were pretty even. From the side I started, the shuttle was a little bit fast. Overall, I was in control in the second game. I was a bit nervous in the end. I've everything to play for tomorrow and be ready."

On the other hand, the World No. 2 ranked Axelsen said Lakshya will be the favourite to win gold in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"Lakshya Sen is an amazing talent. It was my toughest match so far. I think in the next Olympics Lakshay Sen will be the favourite to win the gold. He has a bright future ahead, I wish him all the best," the Danish shuttler said.

Axelsen will take on Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles gold medal match on Monday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.