Paris Olympics: A feat that will be cherished for generations, PM Modi praises hockey team for winning bronze

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning back-to-back bronze medals in the Olympic Games after 52 years and said their "feat will be cherished for generations to come".

India rode on a brace of goals by skipper Harmanpreet Singh and some brilliant saves by goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in his final international to overcome Spain 2-1, coming back from a goal deficit to emerge victorious in the bronze medal match played in Paris on Thursday.

India thus added a second successive bronze medal to the one they bagged in the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, making it the first time since 1968 and 72 that the country has won back-to-back medals in the Olympics. This was also India's fourth medal in the Paris Olympic Games, adding to the three won by the shooters.

"A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! said PM Modi in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the bronze medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive medal at the Olympics," the Prime Minister wrote in his message.

PM Modi praised the players for their perseverance and team spirit and said they showed immense grit and resilience,

"Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players.

"Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation," wrote PM Modi in his message,

Thursday's bronze medal took India's tally to 13 in the Olympics, building on its stature as the most successful country in the sport in the Olympics. India have so far won eight gold, one silver and four bronze medals in men's hockey.

