Paris Olympics: Deepika Kumari advances to Round of 32 in women's individual archery

Paris, July 31 (IANS) Putting aside the disappointment of the Team Competition, India's Deepika Kumari advanced to the Round of 32 after beating Estonia's Reena Parnat 6-5 in the women's individual archery event at the Invalides arena here on Tuesday.

Deepika looked good with her consistency and won the first set 29-28 against Reena. But soon Estonian made a comeback and leveled the game with a win in the second set (26-27).

However, Deepika soon closed the game with a 6-5 win (29-28, 26-27, 27-27, 24-27, 30-27, 9-8 SO).

Deepika is now playing the Netherlands' Quinty Roeffen for a place in the pre-quarterfinals stage, on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.