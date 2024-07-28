Paris Olympics: Coach's advice was the turning point. Manu Bhaker reveals what stopped her from quitting shooting

Chateauroux (France), July 28 (IANS) Manu Bhaker, India’s ace pistol shooter who bagged the country’s first medal at the 2024 Olympic Games, has not always had the easiest route to the top. Her father revealed that she wanted to change her sport after her 2020 Tokyo heartbreak. The 22-year-old, who won the hearts of millions of Indians on Sunday by winning a bronze medal in the Women's 10mAir Pistol event on Sunday, confirmed that till last year, she was thinking of quitting shooting for good.

However, it was some sane advice from her childhood coach Jaspal Rana that motivated her to renew efforts with vigor. Manu says Rana's motivational advice proved the turning point of her career.

“I think the turning point for me was in 2023 when my coach asked me what I wanted to do in my life and I told him ‘I don’t know, I’ll probably leave shooting in a year or two and maybe go abroad for further studies' or maybe attempt for the Services’. But he told me, ‘I think you are one of the best shooters not just in the country but the world so it’s you who have to decide what you want to do in life’, That motivated me," Manu told reporters after her historic feat.

On Sunday, Manu became the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Olympics, claiming a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol category.

Manu further said, “I then asked him (coach Jaspal Rana) what would he do in my place, and he said ‘I would give everything that I have for this spot, never look back at what went by and try to fulfill my dream, be it an Olympic medal or anything’.

The 22-year-old from Jhajjar in Haryana became the fifth Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (silver in 2004 in Athens), Abhinav Bindra (gold in 2008 in Beijing), Vijay Kumar and Gagan Naran (2012) and the first to win a medal in 12 years.

“I was not aware of it (her score in the final) because I was not looking at the screen at all. During my match, I was just focused on the karma, I was thinking 'However it turns out maybe a medal, maybe elimination, maybe I’ll win a gold medal, however it goes I would have had to accept it'. I would have to be grateful for this opportunity,” concluded the shooter.

