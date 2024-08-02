Paris Olympics: China's Wang/Long wins men's synchro 3m springboard gold

Paris, Aug 2 (IANS) Chinese divers Wang Zongyuan and Long Daoyi fended off a strong challenge from Mexico's Juan Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra to win the men's synchronized 3m springboard title at the Paris Olympics on Friday. With this medal, the pair maintained China's domination of diving events in the Paris Olympics, winning their fourth gold in the sport.

Despite two below-par dives, Wang and Long managed to nail their last and most difficult dive to claim the fourth diving gold for China in Paris with a score of 446.1 points, reports Xinhua.

Hernandez and Ibarra were only 2.07 points behind, finishing second. Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding of Britain, who finished second at the 2022 and 2023 world championships, took the bronze medal in 438.15.

Wang, 22, won the Olympic gold in this event in Tokyo three years ago with Xie Siyi, who will only compete in the individual event this time as the defending champion.

Earlier, Chinese star divers Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan eased to the women's synchronized 10m platform title at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. Having paired up to win three times in a row at the World Championships, Chen and Quan dominated the final and topped with 359.10 points.

This victory also marked China's seventh straight Olympic gold in women's synchronized 10m platform event.

Chen and Quan were nearly 30 points ahead of their nearest rivals after only three rounds before closing out the competition by a margin of over 40 points. But Chen, who won this event in Tokyo with Zhang Jiaqi, admitted she was too nervous to perform her best.

