Paris Olympics: Archer Bommadevara bounces back to reach Round of 32

Paris, July 31 (IANS) India continued to have mixed results in Olympic Games archery fields as top male archer Dhiraj Bommadevara made it to the Round of 32 with a 7-1 win against Czechia's Adam Li here on Tuesday. After Bhajan Kaur won her match to reach pre-quarters and Ankita Bhakat lost in the Women's Individual Competition, Bommadevara's victory kept alive India's hopes of a medal following the disappointing performance in the Team Competition.

The 22-year-old Bommadevara, who finished fourth in the ranking round, showed good form at the Les Invalides on Tuesday as he won his opening match. Bouncing back from Monday's disappointing defeat in the men's team event, Bommadevara hit 10s on seven of his 12 shots against Olympic debutant Adam Li.

Bommadevara will be next up against Canada's Eric Peters, a former Youth Olympics bronze medallist, in the men's Individual Round of 32 match.

Earlier, Bhajan Kaur dominated Poland’s Wioleta Myszor in straight sets in the Round of 16 Elimination Round to register a 6-0 victory and reach the pre-quarterfinals. World Ranked 45, Bhajan Kaur scored 28, 29, 28 in the three sets to confirm her qualification to the next round. Myszor was not able to find her footing in the match as she struggled with scores of 23, 26, and 22 with only one shot in the inner-10 circle.

However, Ankita Bhakat's defeat on Tuesday spread some disappointment in the camp as she was eliminated just moments before Kaur’s match.

Despite being just one set away from victory whilst possessing a 4-2 lead, Ankita lost the final two sets and missed out on qualifying for the next stage with a 4-6 loss against Poland’s Wioleta Myszor.

