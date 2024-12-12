Paramilitary shelling kills 15 in Sudan's North Darfur: Official

Khartoum, Dec 12 (IANS) At least 15 people were killed and 64 others wounded in an artillery attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a displacement camp and a market south of El Fasher, the capital city of Sudan's North Darfur State, a local health official said.

"So far, 15 people were killed and 64 others injured, while the RSF militia's shelling on Zamzam camp and the livestock market is still continuing," Ibrahim Khatir, director-general of North Darfur State's health ministry, told Xinhua. He added that most of the casualties were children and women.

The Coordination of Resistance Committees in El Fasher, a local non-governmental group, confirmed in a statement that the RSF attack on the market and Zamzam camp had resulted in more than 60 injuries and 15 deaths, including children, women, and elderly people, Xinhua news agency reported.

An eyewitness described Wednesday's shelling, which took place at 6:00 a.m. local time, as "the most violent" since the RSF began besieging El Fasher on May 10.

"About six shells fell in the middle of the Zamzam camp, which is crowded with displaced people, while four others fell in the livestock market south of El Fasher," the eyewitness said.

Sudan has been embroiled in a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF since mid-April 2023, resulting in more than 27,000 deaths and the displacement of over 14 million people, according to international organisations' estimates.

