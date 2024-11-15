Paraguay shock Argentina in World Cup qualifier

Asuncion, Nov 15 (IANS) Antonio Sanabria and Omar Alderete scored either side of halftime as Paraguay recovered from a goal down to clinch a 2-1 home win over Argentina in their World Cup qualifier.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez put the visitors ahead when he ran onto Enzo Fernandez's chipped pass and showed deft control before slotting a low shot into the far corner.

Sanabria equalised with a superb overhead volley following a Gustavo Velazquez cross from the right flank, reports Xinhua.

The hosts took the lead just after halftime through Alderete, who headed home after Diego Gomez's floating free-kick.

Despite the result, Argentina remain top of the 10-team South American zone standings with 22 points from 11 qualifiers, six points ahead of Paraguay.

The top six teams will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada while the seventh-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

