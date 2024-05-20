Para Worlds: Deepthi Jeevanji smashes world record to win gold in 400m T20 category

Kobe (Japan), May 20 (IANS) 20-year old Deepthi Jeevanji smashed the world record in the women's 400m T20 and grabbed her first gold at the World Para Atheltics Championships, here on Monday.

Deepthi clocked 55.07 seconds, breaking American Breanna Clark's earlier world record of 55.12 seconds, which she had set during last year's edition of the championships in Paris.

The T20 classification is for athletes who have intellectual impairment.

Aysel Onder of Turkey finished second with 55.19 seconds followed by Lizanshela Angulo of Ecuador on third with 56.68 seconds.

Earlier, the Para Asian Games champion qualified for the final of the Women's 400m T20, with an Asian Record time of 56.18 seconds in the heats on Sunday.

Later, Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver in the Men's Discus Throw F56 Final with a season's best mark of 41.80.

On Day three, Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the Women's 200m T35 final while Nidhad Kumar bagged silver in Men's High Jump T47 with an impressive season-best mark of 1.99 meters

India have won four medals so far (1 gold, 2 silver and a bronze).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.