Para athletes laud Maha govt's proactive approach to inclusivity in sports

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has been lauded by para-athletes for its proactive approach towards inclusivity in sports. Para shuttler Sukant Kadam expressed his gratitude towards the government for providing equal opportunities and support to para-athletes, empowering them to chase their dreams without any barriers.

Kadam is one of the premier para-shuttlers of the country and has bagged four bronze medals at the World Championships (2019, 2022, 2024) and three at the Asian Para Games (2018, 2022). His hopes of winning a medal on his Paralympic debut ended in a setback as he lost 0-2 to Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in the Men's Singles SL4 bronze medal match.

"I'm thrilled to see the Maharashtra government's proactive approach towards inclusivity in sports. By providing equal opportunities and support to para-athletes, they're empowering us to chase our dreams without any barriers. This initiative is a game-changer, and I'm grateful to the Maharashtra government for their unwavering commitment to promoting para-sports,” he said.

World Champions Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, who won the silver medal in the men’s shot put F46 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, also hailed the 'game-changing' initiative.

The 34-year-old Indian para athlete had secured the Paralympic medal in style with an Asian record of 16.32 meters on his second attempt.

"The Maharashtra government has provided equal opportunities to para-athletes and able-bodied athletes everywhere, whether in cash awards or other schemes. This equal opportunity has given para-athletes the strength they need.

"We don't want sympathy, we want equal opportunities. And the Maharashtra government is providing us with just that. A heartfelt thank you and I am grateful to the Paralympic Committee of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra Sarkar," said Sachin.

India’s Paralympic team, featuring 18 Khelo India athletes, secured 29 medals, the highest ever tally for the nation at the event at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

"I would like to thank CM Devendra Fadnavis sir, for this. We are now at the right step. Vikasit Bharat is an inclusive Bharat, and this is a very right step. This will encourage more athletes from the state of Maharashtra to pursue para sports and provide them with the backup that we, as athletes, require," said former world no. 1 in SL3 badminton category, Mansi Joshi.

"This will also encourage more athletes to win medals and perform better. Furthermore, this new initiative will promote better infrastructure in the state by providing equal opportunities, opening doors for people, and moving us towards an inclusive India. This is a step in the right direction, and I would like to thank the central government and Rajya Sarkar," she added.

