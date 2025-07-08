Paolini announces split with coach Marc Lopez after Wimbledon exit

London, July 8 (IANS) World number four Italian tennis player Jasmine Paolini has announced a split with her coach Marc Lopez days after her second-round exit from Wimbledon.

Paolini, who last year became the first Italian woman in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon final, suffered a second-round 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Russian Kamilla Rakhimova last week.

"I want to say thank you to Marc Lopez for his help and support this season. We had some great results together. Especially in Rome and Paris. I appreciate all the hard work and energy Marc gave every day," Paolini wrote on her Instagram story.

"Now that this part of the season is over, I’ve decided to make a change. I’ve learned a lot and made good progress. And now I’m taking the time to reflect on what the next step will be. Thank you again, Marc, for everything," she added.

Paolini's partnership with Lopez, who was once part of Rafael Nadal coaching team, began this April after the Italian parted ways with coach Renzo Furlan after a 10-year stint.

She won her second WTA 1000-level crown at the Italian Open and also lifted the women’s doubles title at the French Open under Lopez's guidance.

She became the first Italian woman to win the Rome title on home soil in the Open Era in May. She had defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets to become the first Italian woman to win her country’s biggest tournament since Raffaella Reggi in 1985.

The Italian enjoyed a remarkable season last year, reaching consecutive finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and capturing her first WTA 1000 title in Dubai.

She also won Olympic women's doubles gold, led Italy to the Billie Jean King Cup title and qualified for her first WTA Finals.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.