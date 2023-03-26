Pant must take his time to recover, says Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has said that the franchise will miss Rishabh Pant in the upcoming IPL 2023 and asked the player to take his time getting back into the field after recovering from the injuries suffered in a car crash a few months back.

"I am sure that the national team is missing him (Pant) as well. He's young and he has got a lot of time left in his career. He's a special player and he must take his time to heal properly. We wish him all the best and I'll meet him as well," Ganguly was quoted as saying in a release by Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Ganguly has been keenly observing all the Delhi Capitals players during the pre-season camp at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in the lead-up to IPL 2023.

Speaking about the season, the former India captain said, "It's been great to work with the boys and I am looking forward to the season starting. Net practice is good, but we want to get into match mode. And Ricky has been fantastic. He brings a lot of intensity during training."

When asked about Delhi Capitals' captain for IPL 2023, Ganguly said, "David Warner is looking forward to leading the side. He's always up for the challenge and he's a great player. He has got a lot of runs and experience under his belt."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of IPL 2023 on April 1.

