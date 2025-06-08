Panic in Mumbai as drone violates ban in Kandivali

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Panic gripped Bandar Pakhadi of Kandivali in Mumbai when residents spotted a drone flying in the area despite a city-wide ban on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), an official said on Sunday.

Officials of Charkop Police Station, Kandivali West, registered a case and launched investigations soon after residents contacted them to complain about the presence of a drone in their area on Saturday midnight, an official said.

"There was panic among residents of some upscale housing societies when the drone came close to the windows of flats on the top," he said.

The police have launched a hunt for the operator of the drone that is reported to have vanished after a flight lasting a few minutes.

Strict drone regulations were implemented in Mumbai soon after the launch of Operation Sindoor.

The Mumbai Police had issued a notification banning the use of UAVs and other aerial equipment till July 4.

The restrictions on the use of aerial equipment were imposed under section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code.

The provisions permit a ban on the use of drones, aircraft, paragliders, and paramotors due to security reasons.

Earlier, three people linked to a realty firm were questioned for flying a drone on Friday in SEEPZ area of Andheri East for filming a promotional video for a client.

An FIR was also registered in the matter after the Anti-Terrorist Squad of MIDC Police received information about the drone activity on Friday night.

Flying drones, paragliders, and aerial equipment has also been banned in Pune city till June 12.

Last month, Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Sharma ordered the curbs and said the ban would not come in the way of surveillance operations by the Police Department, with formal approval.

The Pune district administration had also issued an order in March imposing a ban on aerial equipment after multiple complaints were received in Baramati, Daund and Shirur talukas.

