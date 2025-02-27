Panchmahal's 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' providing high-quality, low-cost medicines to locals

Gandhinagar, Feb 27 (IANS) Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Yojana' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' in Gujarat's Panchmahal district has become a 'lifeline' for the poor. These kendras, including one at the district's largest civil hospital, are providing affordable medicines to people at significantly lower prices.

IANS spoke to some beneficiaries and customers who purchase the medicines at these kendras. All they were found quite happy and satisfied in terms of quality and price of the medicines being provided at the centres.

Mehul Rawal, the operator of the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' in Panchmahal, explained that on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, 73 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' were inaugurated.

He further added: "Since the store opened, I've been working here, and the medicines available here are much cheaper than those sold outside, while their quality is also good. This helps patients economically, as they can get essential medicines at affordable prices. Some patients used to spend three to four thousand rupees per month on medicines from private stores, but the same medicines are available at our kendra for just 700 to 800 rupees."

PM Modi believes that no one should die due to the lack of affordable medicine.

Praveen Singh Rana, a customer buying medicines from the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra', shared his views saying: "I used to buy medicines from outside earlier, but now I get them here. The medicines available here are of good quality. A medicine that costs 100 rupees at private medical stores is available for just 10 rupees here. I would advise others to get their medicines from this kendra, as it will ease their financial burden."

The 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana' aims to provide affordable and high-quality medicines to the public while also raising awareness about generic medicines. People across all the states are quite happy with the availability of the medicines at cheap prices at these kendras.

