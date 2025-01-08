Panamanian control over Panama Canal non-negotiable, say former LatAm FMs

Panama City, Jan 7 (IANS) Former foreign ministers from various Latin American countries have expressed their support for Panamanian sovereignty over the Panama Canal, in response to recent comments made by US President-elect Donald Trump suggesting the possibility of retaking control of the waterway.

In a joint statement, the top diplomats expressed their "full support" for the people and government of the Republic of Panama, firmly affirming that "the sovereignty and independence of Panama over the Interoceanic Canal are not negotiable."

"It is indisputable that the Republic of Panama and its people have managed the Canal responsibly, guaranteeing its contribution to international maritime trade and global economic development, which constitutes a symbol of Latin American autonomy and pride," the diplomats added.

The Torrijos-Carter Treaties, signed by the United States and Panama in 1977, "established a schedule for the handover of the Canal and its adjacent areas to Panamanian control," said the statement.

The historic agreement, reached under the watchful eye of the international community, was the result of the "Panamanian people's prolonged and determined struggle, supported by widespread international solidarity," the statement notes.

Signatories of the statement included over 20 former foreign ministers from Panama, Mexico, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Costa Rica, and Argentina, among other countries, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

"We reaffirm our solidarity with Panama and its people, supporting their legitimate defence of sovereignty over this valuable strategic asset," they concluded.

In mid-December, Trump floated the idea of retaking control of the Panama Canal if Panama does not decrease toll rates for US ships crossing the waterway. Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino dismissed Trump's threat, saying that "every square metre of the Panama Canal and its adjacent area belong to Panama, and will continue belonging to Panama."

