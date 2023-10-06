Palestinian shot dead by Israeli settler in West Bank

Ramallah, Oct 6 (IANS) A 19-year-old Palestinian was shot dead on Friday by an Israeli settler near the West Bank city of Nablus, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Labib al-Damiri was killed in the town of Huwara, south of Nablus, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Damiri was shot during clashes that erupted between Palestinian residents and dozens of Israeli settlers who stormed the village and attacked homes and stores and burnt cars, Xinhua news agency quoted the witnesses as saying.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets said that the clashes erupted in Huwara after Palestinian "rioters" attacked an Israeli settler's car with stones, and the settler sustained minor injuries.

"Israel crossed all red lines by insisting on implementing the policy of killing against the Palestinian people and storming cities and villages," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson of the Palestinian presidency, said in a press statement.

He held the Israeli and US administrations fully responsible for the "crimes" committed by the Israeli army and settlers in the West Bank.

On Thursday, the Israeli army killed a Palestinian man who was accused of being responsible for shooting at an Israeli vehicle in Huwara, and two others during clashes in Shufa village near the city of Tulkarm.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.