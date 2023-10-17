Palestinian President, British PM discuss situation in Gaza over phone

Gaza, Oct 17 (IANS) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed the latest development in Gaza during a phone call with the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to media reports.

Abbas condemned Israel's plan to force more than 1.1 million people to evacuate to the southern parts of Gaza, calling on Britain to prevent Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians, Xinhua news agency reported.

He expressed his rejection of the killing of civilians on both the Palestinian and Israeli sides, emphasising the importance of releasing civilians and prisoners detained on both sides.

The Palestinian leader said on Monday that both sides must adhere to international legitimacy and previous agreements, stressing the need to stop attacks and create safe corridors for the entry of medical and food relief materials into Gaza and the provision of water and electricity to the enclave.

He stressed that peace and security would only be achieved by implementing the two-state solution based on international resolutions and the recognition of the state of Palestine.

For his part, the UK Prime Minister extended his condolences to the families of the Palestinian victims.

He expressed Britain's commitment to the two-state solution, its readiness to provide urgent humanitarian aid, and to work with all parties to de-escalate the tensions.

On October 7, Hamas launched a heavy onslaught on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

"About 1,000 Palestinians are still under the rubble of the destroyed houses, and we could not reach them up to now," said the Hamas-run Health Ministry, adding that the Israeli warplanes intensified their attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, now in its 10th day, has killed about 4,000 people on both sides.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.