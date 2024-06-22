Palestine welcomes Armenia's recognition of Palestinian statehood

Ramallah, June 22 (IANS) The Palestinian presidency has welcomed Armenia's recognition of the State of Palestine, considering the decision an important step towards achieving peace and stability in the region, according to media reports.

The Palestinian presidency expressed its thanks to Armenia for the step that reflects the friendship between the two people and the two friendly countries, and Armenia's keenness to support the Palestinian people's rights to self-determination, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said on Friday.

The statement called on the countries of the world, especially the European countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine, to do so based on legitimate international resolutions, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said in a statement that it welcomes Armenia's decision, calling it an "additional and important" step on the path to establishing international recognition of the rights of Palestinian people.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that Armenia officially recognised the State of Palestine.

The Caucasus country also stated its support for the two-state solution, stressing it is "the only way to ensure that Palestinians and Israelis can realise their legitimate aspirations".

Norway, Ireland, and Spain made a coordinated announcement on May 22, declaring their recognition of Palestine as a state effective as of May 28. Their decision was condemned by Israel.

So far, more than 140 countries have already recognised a Palestinian state, representing more than two-thirds of the United Nations' membership.

