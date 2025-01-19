Palaniswami slams DMK govt for frequent chain snatching incidents in Chennai

Chennai, Jan 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Sunday criticised the DMK-led state government for the frequent chain-snatching incidents in Chennai.

He called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take responsibility for the recurring crimes.

EPS claimed that there is no safety for not only common women but also women police personnel under the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to eight chain-snatching incidents reported in a single day across Chennai and Tambaram Police Commissionerates, he voiced his concerns on X.

He highlighted one particular incident wherein a chain was snatched from a woman police sub-inspector attached to the Greater Chennai Police, terming the incident as "shocking".

Palaniswami described the incidents as evidence of the "helplessness" of the state government.

"It is a shame that even policewomen cannot move around safely in Tamil Nadu. The DMK government should hang its head in shame," EPS said.

He further demanded that the Chief Minister take responsibility for the incidents and focus on improving the state's law and order situation.

At least 10 chain-snatching incidents were reported under the Tambaram police limits near Chennai on Friday (January 17), with victims losing gold chains totaling around 20 sovereigns, according to police reports.

One of the victims, Rajeshwari (50), a shop owner in Maraimalai Nagar, was targeted by two helmeted youngsters on a bike.

They pretended to purchase cigarettes and snatched her four-sovereign gold chain when she turned around to retrieve the item.

Similar incidents were reported in areas including Guduvanchery, Mudichur, Otteri, Peerkankarai, Manimangalam, and Selaiyur.

In Mudichur, Indira (58), a police officer, was walking along the road on Friday evening when two men on a bike cornered her and snatched her gold chain.

The incident was captured on CCTV, and Indira immediately alerted the police control room.

Special police teams have been formed to catch the offenders.

A police officer said that two men on a bike were last seen escaping near Gandhi Road in the locality.

