Pakistan's growing bonhomie with Russia: Time to sit up and take notice?

New Delhi: Pakistan's relations with Russia were sour historically before a decision was taken to bring a strategic shift in Pakistan's foreign policy. The shift envisaged reaching out to Moscow as part of Islamabad’s efforts to diversify its foreign policy options in early 2000s. Since then, regular high-level visits and meetings have been the hallmark of recent Russia–Pakistan engagements.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari was the guest of honour at the function organised by the Russian Embassy in Islamabad to mark the 80th anniversary of Russia's Victory in the Second World War. Pakistan Senate Chairman and former Prime Minister, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani was also present on the occasion. He later visited Moscow from May 11-16 for meetings with Federation Council (Upper House) Chairperson Valentina I. Matviyenko and State Duma (Lower House) Chairman Vyacheslav V. Volodin. Gilani also met with the First Deputy Speaker of Russia's State Duma (the Lower House), Alexander D. Zhukov and emphasised the role of the State Duma, which remains pivotal in shaping the broader legislative and public discourse around Pakistan-Russia relations. Discussions focused on enhancing parliamentary exchanges, boosting trade and economic cooperation, and exploring collaboration in key sectors such as energy, regional connectivity, and security.

Yousuf Raza Gilani held a significant meeting with the Deputy Mufti of the Grand Mosque, Ruhjann Abezov on May 15. The dialogue took place against the backdrop of rising global challenges — radicalism, terrorism, and Islamophobia — where religious misinterpretation continues to fuel division and conflict. Gilani proposed institutional linkages between Pakistan's Islamic Ideological Council and the Grand Mufti's office, suggesting joint initiatives in scholarly exchange, spiritual education, and youth outreach to cultivate a global Muslim identity rooted in shared values and mutual respect. The Deputy Grand Mufti stated that there were 2.5 Million Muslims living in Russia peacefully and President Putin himself takes keen interest in interfaith harmony and rights of all ethnicities.

During his visit to Islamabad to attend the 15th Session of Russia–Pakistan Consultative Group on Strategic Stability on April 16, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei A. Ryabkov stated that both countries had "come closer on substance" and could "move forward with common vocabulary." He also reaffirmed that Moscow would not block Pakistan's Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG) membership. In the meetings with Pak interlocutors, Russia has indicated willingness to make the bilateral relations multifaceted, covering areas of mutual interest, while avoiding areas/sectors of Indian concern.

In October 2024, Federation Council Speaker Valentina I. Matviyenko had a meeting in Islamabad with Chairman of Pakistan's Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani as part of the visit by a Federation Council delegation to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Following the meeting, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Federation Council and the Senate of Pakistan.

Matvienko noted the traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Pakistan, the high level of bilateral political interaction, including at the highest level, the intensification of inter-parliamentary contacts, as well as the closeness of the positions of Russia and Pakistan on most issues on the international and regional agenda. She also addressed a special plenary session of the Senate.

It may be recalled that in February 2003, Late General Pervez Musharraf visited Moscow and emphasised the need to advance cooperation between Pakistan and Russia and address common challenges. Musharraf helped Russia to get entry into the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as Observer in 2003. Russia also signalled its intent to enhance partnership with Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note that Russia has suffered repeatedly from a variety of terrorist attacks. Russia knew that Pakistan is the epicentre of terrorism and had terror infrastructure which could have spill-over effects into the Central Asian Region (CAR) and Eurasian heartland and further to Europe. Russia has taken strong action against terrorism domestically, as it is a fertile field for radical Islamic terrorists.

Notable terrorist and other groups operating in and launching attacks from Pakistan are of five broad, but not exclusive types.

It includes globally oriented-Al-Qaeda, Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, Islamic State Khorasan Province; Afghanistan-oriented - The Afghan Taliban, The Haqqani Network; India-oriented Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Harkat-ul Jihad Islami, Harkat-ul Mujahideen, Hizbul Mujahideen; domestically oriented Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, Balochistan Liberation Army, Jundallah; and, sectarian (anti-Shia) Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

It is evident that Russia wants to ensure stability in Afghanistan, while keeping extra regional powers at bay, to secure its strategic interests in the Central Asian Region (CAR) and exploit Afghanistan's geopolitical position as a transit corridor connecting Eurasia with South Asia. Proximity with Pakistan on Counter-Terrorism (CT) issues helps Moscow pursue its strategic interests in CAR.

To prop-up engagement, the first Russia-Pakistan strategic dialogue was held in Moscow in August 2013 aimed at upgrading political, diplomatic, economic and defence relations.

It is necessary to point out that in June 2014, Russia officially lifted an arms embargo against Pakistan, in place since the Soviet-Afghan War. Russia supplied Mil-Mi 35 M (NATO reporting name: Hind-J), attack helicopters in August 2017 to Pakistan. Pakistan and Russia agreed to the USD $153 million helicopter deal during then-Chief of Army Staff Gen Raheel Sharif's visit to Moscow in June 2016. A preliminary contract was concluded at the Pakistan Army General Headquarters in Rawalpindi in August 2015. Pakistan showed interest to purchase a total of 20 Mil Mi-35 helicopters in the coming years.

Since 2016, Russia and Pakistan have engaged in a series of joint military exercises, notably the 'Druzhba' exercises to enhance cooperation in combatting terrorism. In October 2024, Druzhba VII joint military exercise was held in Pakistan at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pabbi.

While speaking at the Sixth Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Shanghai in June 2006, Musharraf had asserted that Pakistan was most suitably positioned to promote the interests of the SCO. Pakistan later joined the SCO at the SCO Summit in Astana on June 9, 2017 in a move to deepen regional cooperation.

In the energy sector, Russia and Pakistan signed an agreement in July 2021 to build a 1100 km gas pipeline - Pakstream Gas Pipeline Project, commonly known as North-South Gas project - from Karachi to Lahore. The project was meant to build a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) pipeline from Karachi to Lahore to overcome the gas shortage in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Apparently, under US pressure, the proposed Russia-backed gas pipeline hit a major roadblock with Islamabad dragging its feet on the project. Sources claimed that the pipeline had been delayed because of the involvement of several stakeholders in the project.

Bilateral trade between the two countries had surpassed $1 billion in 2024 – a significant milestone. Russia has shown interest in connecting Belarus to Pakistan via Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan and willingness to help implement Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) railway project, that are part of Russia's strategic outreach to the region.

During 2024, Pakistan has imported US $1.37 million arms and ammunition parts and accessories from Russia according to UN Comtrade.

It is important to note that in September 2023, Pakistan allegedly sold US $900 million in arms to Ukraine under the US duress to cover the funding gap required to finance an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan. This "bombs for bailout" deal, initially disclosed by investigative website 'The Intercept', has led Pakistan to deviate from its neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as the US prioritized supporting Ukraine over promoting democracy in Pakistan. Pakistan's government has denied that the sale took place. It has supplied ammunition for the field guns and howitzers that are being used by the combined Ukraine and NATO forces against Russia.

Russia is mindful of the limited potential of trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan and the difficulties in doing business in Pakistan. Despite the sanctions and difficulties in international payments, Pakistan is trying to persuade Russian companies to undertake repair and overhaul of its Mil-Mi helicopters and other Russian origin equipment.

Significantly, during the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Moscow in September 2020 and his meeting with then Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu, Russia committed and reiterated on "no arms supply to Pakistan."

"The Defence Minister got Russia's assurance that it stands by India's security interest." Russia values its historical, trustworthy, friendly relationship with India.

In Russia's strategic calculus, Russia-Pakistan cooperation seems to be modest, but future cooperation faces obstacles with "New Afghanistan under the Taliban".

From Pakistan's perspective, engagement with Russia apart from providing it with access to reasonably-priced defence equipment, is also an useful tool in geopolitics. Pakistan is adept at playing the role of go-between in international affairs and considers itself ideally placed to benefit from close economic and defence ties between Russia and China, especially utilising its links and network in Central Asian countries, where the interests of Russia and China converge. Lastly, closer ties with Russia could upset India and the Pakistani establishment is not letting go of any opportunity to rile India.

(The writer is an expert on South Asia and Eurasia. He was formerly with Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses. Views expressed are personal)

