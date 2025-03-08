Pakistan's capital on red alert after militant attack on security check post

Islamabad, March 8 (IANS) Pakistan's capital Islamabad has been put on high alert with authorities closing all entry and exit points to the 'Red Zone' for an indefinite period following a major attack on a check post on the Punjab–Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) border by 15-20 militants in the early hours of Saturday.

The Federal capital -- especially the Red Zone, which comprises of important government buildings, including the President's House, Prime Minister's House, National Assembly of Pakistan, Senate of Pakistan, Foreign office, the diplomatic enclave, Supreme Court of Pakistan and other important offices -- has been sealed with and all routes leading to it also shut down till further notice.

The threat alert was sounded hours after security forces posted at the Lakhani check post on the border of Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, came under a major terror attack, earlier in the day.

As per police sources, around 15 to 20 heavily-armed terrorists launched a pre-dawn assault on the checkpoint, using rocket launchers and other heavy weapons.

"The attackers approached the post in small groups from multiple directions but were detected through thermal imaging cameras. The security personnel responded immediately with machine guns and mortar fire, forcing the assailants to retreat," said a Punjab Police official.

The security checkpoint has been targetted by the militants multiple times, including twice this week. Several attempts were made to occupy the checkpoint last year also.

"Punjab Police have so far successfully repelled 19 similar assaults on border checkpoints," said Usman Anwar, Director General of Punjab Police.

"Our vigilant officers have ensured that these elements fail in their nefarious designs," he added.

Since the attack, security alerts have been issued across the province along with the federal capital.

