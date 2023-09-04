Pakistani woman stoned to death over adultery

Islamabad, Sep 4 (IANS) A woman was stoned to death in Pakistan's Punjab province for allegedly committing adultery, police said as quoted by media sources.

The incident took place in Rajanpur district of Punjab, nearly 500 km from Lahore, on Friday.

According to police, the husband of the woman, who is in her 20s, accused her of adultery.

On Friday, the man along with his two brothers tied the woman against a tree and stoned her to death. Before stoning her, they also brutally tortured her.

The brothers fled after committing the crime and are believed to be hiding at the border region between Punjab and Balochistan, police said.

The woman belonged to the Alkani tribe of Rajanpur

A few days ago, a young lady doctor was shot dead in the name of honour in Punjab's Mianwali district.

