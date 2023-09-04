Lawyers on 3-day strike from Monday in UP

Lucknow, Sep 4 (IANS) The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has given a call for three-day statewide strike of lawyers beginning from Monday to demand action against policemen who lathicharged lawyers in Hapur when they were protesting against the registration of an FIR against a woman lawyer of that district.

In support of the strike call, lawyers of district courts across the state will be on strike till Wednesday.

Lawyers of the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench will also be on strike.

"At the virtual meeting, it was unanimously decided to give a call for three-day strike," said Shiv Kishore Gaur, chairman, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

"Lawyers of the high court will remain on strike on Monday. We have convened a meeting on Monday evening in which decision will be taken depending on state government's response to the lawyers' demand," said Anand Mani Tripathi, President of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

On Monday, lawyers in all district courts across the state will stage sit-ins on their respective court campuses after handing over a memorandum of demands to the respective District Magistrates.

The agitation will intensify on Tuesday with lawyers burning effigies of the state Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police on the court campus, said the Bar Council in its resolution passed on Sunday.

The Bar Council will decide on the future course of action on Wednesday after the state government's response to their demand.

"Lawyers of the Lucknow district court will be on three-day strike from Monday in support of the statewide strike call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh," said Kuldeep Narain Mishra, President, Lucknow Bar Association of the district court.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered a probe into the Hapur incident on August 30. According to Hapur police, at least eight police personnel were also injured in the August 29 incident.

In another incident, advocate Manoj Chaudary was shot dead inside his chamber at Ghaziabad tehsil on August 30 allegedly by two masked men.

