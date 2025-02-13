Pakistan trio fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct against SA

Dubai, Feb 13 (IANS) Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, middle-order batter Saud Shakeel, and Kamran Ghulam have been fined for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their tri-nation series match against South Africa in Karachi on Wednesday.

Shaheen has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee after he was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee, or any other person (including a spectator) during an international match.”

The incident occurred in the 28th over of South Africa’s innings, when Shaheen deliberately got in the way of batter Matthew Breetzke as he ran a single, causing an inappropriate physical contact that also resulted in an argument.

"Pakistan players Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam have been fined for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their tri-nation series match against South Africa in Karachi on Wednesday," the ICC statement read.

Saud and substitute fielder Kamran were fined 10 per cent each of their match fee as they celebrated too close to batter Temba Bavuma after he was run out in the 29th over of South Africa’s innings.

Additionally, all three players have also received one demerit point on their disciplinary records.

All three admitted the offenses and accepted the sanctions proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

