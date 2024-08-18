Pakistan’s domestic red-ball games to be played with Dukes; WTC matches to use Kookaburra balls

Lahore, Aug 18 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that Dukes balls will be used for all red-ball domestic games in the upcoming 2024/25 season while adding that its seven World Test Championship matches will be played with the Kookaburra balls.

In its statement, the PCB said it is a strategic move aimed at enhancing the quality of the game to align with the specific needs of home playing conditions, following an extensive analysis of ground and pitch conditions across domestic venues. It added the Dukes ball being custom-made to suit the characteristics of local pitches.

Kookaburra balls will be used in Pakistan’s home series in the longer format – the upcoming two Tests against Bangladesh, to be played at Rawalpindi and Karachi respectively, followed by three Tests against England in October, and two Tests against the West Indies next year. According to ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, the home board has the prerogative to decide on the brand of cricket balls to be used.

For the domestic 50-over and T20 competitions, the PCB will continue to use Kookaburra cricket balls, maintaining consistency with international standards, as all white-ball cricket games, including ICC events, are played with Kookaburra balls.

In pathways and grassroots cricket, including the U15, U17, U19 tournaments, schools, universities, clubs, and inter-district competitions, PCB said Aceline and Grays will be the local brand of cricket balls that will be utilised for playing matches.

The PCB also stated that it is confident the pitches will be prepared to support the usage of different cricket balls throughout the 2024-25 season. “With the recent appointment of Tony Hemming as the Chief Curator, Hemming will work closely with relevant departments to prepare pitches that not only enhance the quality of play but also maintain a competitive balance between bat and ball.”

“In addition to pitch preparations, Hemming will be responsible for training and coaching local curators, who will be tasked with developing identical playing surfaces across other regions and districts,” the PCB's statement concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.