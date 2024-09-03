Pakistan: Individual with 36 passports arrested

Islamabad, Sep 3 (IANS) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan announced that it has apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in human trafficking during an operation in the eastern Punjab province.

According to the statement released on Monday, the suspect, who was also implicated in visa fraud, was found in possession of 36 Pakistani passports, reports Xinhua news agency.

The arrested had reportedly extorted large sums of money from individuals under the false promise of sending them abroad, the FIA said.

The statement said that the FIA has intensified efforts to conduct raids in pursuit of the suspect's accomplices.

Pakistani authorities have tightened measures against human trafficking following a tragic incident last year in Greece, where numerous Pakistanis lost their lives while attempting to enter Europe illegally.

