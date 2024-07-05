Pakistan to host Bangladesh, England and West Indies in 2024/25 season for seven Tests

Lahore, July 5 (IANS) Pakistan is all set to host Bangladesh, England, and West Indies for Test matches in its very hectic 2024/25 home season, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday. The schedule also has a tri-series at home featuring New Zealand and South Africa in the lead-up to 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025, for which it has set dates from February 19 to March 9.

Pakistan’s home season will begin with two Tests against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi (August 21-25) and Karachi (August 30-September 3). It will then host England for three Tests in Multan (October 7-11), Karachi (October 15-19) and Rawalpindi (October 24-28).

Pakistan will then travel to Australia from November 4-18 to play three ODIs and as many T20Is. They will then travel to Zimbabwe from November 24 to December 5 to play three ODIs and as many T20Is, to be staged entirely at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Their tour of South Africa starts on December 10 with three T20Is and as many ODIs, followed by two Tests at Centurion and Cape Town, respectively.

After returning home, Pakistan will host the West Indies for two Tests in Karachi (January 16-20) and Multan (January 24-28). It will be followed by New Zealand and South Africa participating in an ODI tri-series in Multan from February 8-14 in the run-up to the Champions Trophy.

“It was critically important for us to finalise, lock, and announce our 2024-25 home international cricket season now. This ensures that both the men's cricket team management and the PCB event staff have sufficient time to prepare, plan, and deliver these series to our very high expectations and standards, showcasing Pakistan as an outstanding cricket nation and the PCB as a thoroughly professional organisation,” said Mohsin Naqvi, PCB Chairman, in a statement

“By announcing the complete schedule of home international matches, we are also inviting and encouraging our passionate local and travelling cricket supporters to plan their holidays. They will not only be entertained with some exciting and intense cricket but also have the opportunity to explore this beautiful country, which has so much to offer."

“These series are a vital part of our strategy to strengthen Pakistan’s position in international cricket and ensure long-term sustainability for the sport in our country. Through the 2024-25 home international cricket season, the PCB aims to promote, grow, and develop the game by attracting new fans and audiences,” he said.

The nine Test matches -- against Bangladesh, England, South Africa, and the West Indies -- will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. As of now, Pakistan has played five Tests in two series against Sri Lanka and Australia, winning two and losing three, resulting in them being in fifth position on the points table with 22 points.

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium hasn’t been given a single game in the 2024/25 home season due to the venue currently undergoing redesign and redevelopment work as part of preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

PCB added that the stadium is expected to be ready to stage most of the high-profile matches, with the ICC to duly announce further details of the Champions Trophy 2025 in due course. It remains to be seen if India will go to Pakistan to play in the eight-team event or not.

“This is also an excellent opportunity to commercially leverage the series and maximise revenue generation, which will be reinvested into player welfare, infrastructure development, and enhancing the profile of our domestic and women’s cricket.”

“The visits by five top cricket-playing nations in the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, followed by seven countries participating in the event proper over the next eight months, also highlight Pakistan’s standing and stature in international cricket. We deeply value the participation of these teams and players, who will bring immense talent and competitive spirit to our fields,” added Naqvi.

