Pakistan expresses condolences over flood losses in Afghanistan

Islamabad, May 12 (IANS) Pakistan expressed condolences over losses caused by flash floods in Afghanistan, according to the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The government and the people of Pakistan express their heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by heavy rains and flash floods in several provinces of Afghanistan," the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

It added that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan during this difficult time.

