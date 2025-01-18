Pakistan: Death toll rises to eight as fresh sectarian violence erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district

Peshawar, Jan 18 (IANS) The death toll in the deadly attack on the Kurram aid convoy to Parachinar has risen to eight after four more bodies of the missing drivers were recovered on Saturday.

The Kurram District of Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has been cut off from the rest of the country for months after violent clashes between the rival sectarian tribes of Shia and Sunni Muslims that has claimed over 150 lives till now.

As casualties continued to rise, including dozens of women and children dying due to lack of food supplies and non-availability of medicines, a 14-point peace agreement that was supposed to pave the way for a ceasefire in the devastated region, was signed recently between the fighting groups.

However, according to the local administration, the convoy carrying relief aid came under a major attack on Thursday, resulting in several more deaths.

"The attack lasted for at least five hours. Five drivers went missing of which four bodies have been recovered. Till now, the overall death toll stands at eight, including four drivers and two security personnel," said Kurram Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC).

On the other hand, police sources maintain that at least 10 people have been killed till now, including two security personnel, four drivers and four civilians. They insist that six drivers are still missing and were kidnapped by the attackers who used rockets and automatic weapons.

The security forces stated that six attackers were also killed in retaliatory firing.

The 35-vehicle convoy, which is the second batch of aid supplies moved to Parachinar, included medicines, vegetables, fruits and other edible items. It was being escorted by security forces, including the police and the Frontier Constabulary (FC).

The latest attack has jolted the peace deal yet again, striking fear and uncertainty in the district, which has been suffering due to the unrest for over three months.

“The process of dismantling bunkers has been halted for the time being. The supply of essential items has also been suspended due to security concerns”, said a police official.

The authorities continue to block all access routes to the region, leaving thousands of people without food, medicine and essential items.

Earlier this month, the Deputy Commissioner of the Kurram district was critically injured as his vehicle came under attack in Mandoori, Kojalai Baba village near Bagan.

"Shia and Sunni conflict has been going on for decades here. People have been slaughtered by rival tribes in ambushed attacks many times and every time they end up signing the so-called peace agreements. This time also, a peace agreement has been signed. But no progress is seen on ground as far as opening of routes and supplies is concerned. Our families are dying here every day because of starvation and medical issues," a local told IANS.

The sectarian conflict in Parachinar started in the last week of November when a bus was attacked, resulting in the death of over 47 Shia Muslims. In retaliation, Shia militant groups carried out attacks on Sunni villages, brutally killing over 150 people. Since then, the tribal region has been blocked from the rest of the country.

