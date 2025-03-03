Pakistan: Civilian casualties increase alarmingly in terror attacks

Islamabad, March 3 (IANS) Civilian casualties in terror attacks have shown an alarming increase in Pakistan during the month of February, the latest data revealed on Monday shows.

Even though the authorities claim that terror attacks in Pakistan during February 2025 saw a marginal decline, the number of civilians who lost their lives in comparison to security personnel has been significantly higher.

As per the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), there have been at least 79 terrorist attacks in Pakistan during February, resulting in deaths of 55 civilians and 47 security personnel, while 81 security personnel and 45 civilians got injured.

"February 2025 marked the first month since August 2024 in which civilian fatalities surpassed those of security forces. Civilian deaths rose by 175 per cent while deaths of security personnel declined by at least 18 per cent when compared to January 2025," read a report issued by PICSS.

PICSS also stated that, in comparison to January 2025 - when at least 20 civilians were killed and 57 security personnel martyred - "security forces intensified their counter-militancy operations, killing at least 156 militants, injuring 20 and arresting 66".

The report also states that casualties among terrorists have also seen a drop in comparison to January 2025. As per statistics, at least 156 terrorists were killed during February 2025 in comparison to 208 in January 2025, a significant drop of 25 per cent.

While the counter-terrorism operations continue to target militant hideouts in Pakistan, militants continue to attack security personnel and civilians. Among provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan province remain the most volatile regions in 2025 also.

As per statistics, Balochistan recorded at least 32 attacks, resulting in the death of at least 56 people, including 36 civilians, 10 security personnel and 11 terrorists. The attacks also left 44 people injured, including 32 security personnel and at least 12 civilians.

The second most volatile province has been Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which recorded at least 23 attacks, resulting in at least 26 casualties, including 14 security personnel and 12 civilians.

