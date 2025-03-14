Pakistan blames Afghanistan for Jaffar Express train attack; Kabul slams 'baseless' allegations

Islamabad, March 14 (IANS) Pakistan continues to accuse Afghanistan of the massive attack on the Jaffar Express passenger train by the militants of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in the Bolan district, earlier this week, stating that the militants involved in the hijacking of the train were in "direct contact" with their handlers based in Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has stated that the intercepted calls confirmed links between the attackers and Afghanistan. "Terrorists were in direct communications with Afghanistan-based planners throughout the incident. The terrorists have safe havens in Afghanistan, and Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan interim government to prevent groups like the BLA from using its soil for terrorism," he said.

"We urge Afghanistan to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers, of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and cooperate with the government of Pakistan to bring all those who are concerned with this attack, including the real sponsors of terrorism to justice," Khan was quoted as saying by leading Pakistani daily 'Express Tribune'.

The Afghan Taliban government, on the other hand, rejected Pakistan's allegations regarding the country's involvement in train hijacking. Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Pakistan's assertions "baseless".

"We categorically reject baseless allegations by the Pakistani army spokesperson linking the attack on a passenger train in Balochistan province with Afghanistan and urge the Pakistani side to focus on its security and resolving internal problems instead of making such irresponsible statements," Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi posted on X.

Meanwhile, India too on Friday snubbed Pakistan after Islamabad hinted at New Delhi's role in fomenting trouble in the restive Balochistan region.

"We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan. The whole world knows where the epicentre of global terrorism lies. Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures on to others," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

