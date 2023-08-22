Pakistan Army chopper helps in rescuing kids stranded in chairlift

Islamabad, Aug 22 (IANS) A Pakistan Army helicopter on Tuesday Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to rescue schoolchildren and a teacher who were left stranded midair after the cable of a chairlift snapped.

According to a statement from the government, the rescue operation will be carried out in a “very careful and deliberate manner” after making an aerial reconnaissance, Ary News reported.

Eight schoolchildren and their teacher have been stranded since 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Earlier, Commissioner Hazara Sultan Aamir said he has contacted the provincial govt and Pakistan Army for helicopter support.

In a previous incident, four people were killed as a cable plunged into the Indus River near Sammar Nallah area in district Upper Kohistan.

The deceased were crossing the river from Shitial to Tangir area of Gilgit-Baltistan, when the string holding the chairlift broke into two pieces, plunging them into the fast-flowing river.

بچوں کی سب سے قریب ترین وڈیو۔۔ اللہ حفاظت کریں آمین 🥹 #Battagram pic.twitter.com/uQNzAq8UcF — Wahid Khan (@wahidkhanary) August 22, 2023

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

Sakshi Posty edit - tweet embedded